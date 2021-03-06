Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 328.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,146.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

