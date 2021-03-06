EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 270,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,063. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

