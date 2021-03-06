Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 767.0 days.

Enagas stock remained flat at $$20.70 during trading hours on Friday. Enagas has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

