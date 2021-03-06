Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIA opened at $0.62 on Friday. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.30 and a beta of -0.40.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

