Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 222,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.43% of Encore Wire worth $192,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

