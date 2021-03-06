Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Bradford Cooke Sells 50,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,226,796.35.

Bradford Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00.

EDR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.91. 929,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -27.20. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.