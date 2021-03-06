Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 468.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELEZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $$24.65 during midday trading on Friday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

