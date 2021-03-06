Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0206

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $30.32 million and $31.64 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.00425634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005921 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.40 or 0.04056418 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00037885 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

