Energi (NRG) Price Hits $2.29 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $88.69 million and $4.36 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00279002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00070049 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,649,478 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

