Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WATT stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $165.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

