EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of EnerSys worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,229 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

