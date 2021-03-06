ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.5 days.
OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $15.55 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.
About ENN Energy
