ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XNGSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

