Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Enova International worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enova International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENVA opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

