Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.52% of Enstar Group worth $68,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

