Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,911. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

