Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGMF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 521,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

ENGMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.