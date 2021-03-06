Enzyme Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00769371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

