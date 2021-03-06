Enzyme Market Capitalization Tops $74.38 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $74.38 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $41.84 or 0.00085147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.98 or 0.00775284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.