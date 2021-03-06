EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,613,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

