EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,597,359 coins and its circulating supply is 951,096,948 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

