EOSDT Price Tops $0.99 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $20,074.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00462575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00464851 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.