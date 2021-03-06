EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $358.55 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.