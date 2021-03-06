EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $11,138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.