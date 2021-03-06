EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Short Interest Update

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CYPXF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. EQ has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EQ to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

