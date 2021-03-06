Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,328.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $351,389.73 and approximately $17,328.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00769414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043341 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

