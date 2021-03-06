EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EquiFin stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. EquiFin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About EquiFin

EquiFin, Inc provides structured credit to small and mid-sized business enterprises in the form of accounts receivable funding and senior secured loans in the United States. Its financial instruments include time deposits, factored receivables and loans, notes receivables, and long-term debts. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

