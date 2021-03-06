EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of EquiFin stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. EquiFin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
About EquiFin
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for EquiFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquiFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.