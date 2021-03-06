ERC20 Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,487.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $887,592.32 and approximately $52,487.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00775614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043577 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

