ESBC Market Capitalization Reaches $587,163.57 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $587,163.57 and approximately $52,973.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,472,970 coins and its circulating supply is 26,193,679 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

