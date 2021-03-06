Eterbase Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

