Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETH opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $640.90 million, a P/E ratio of 169.73 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

