Ether Kingdoms Token Price Up 21.5% This Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $30,388.95 and $57,097.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.00781939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00043699 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

