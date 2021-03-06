Ethereum Classic Trading Up 4.9% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.60 or 0.00023562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $847.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.55 or 0.03359852 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

