Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $255,053.05 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $255,053.05 and approximately $125.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00768518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00043587 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

