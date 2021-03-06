Ethereum Meta 1-Day Volume Tops $1,420.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $644,274.65 and $1,420.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

