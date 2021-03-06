Etherparty Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,189.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $637,887.00 and $46,189.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00765771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

