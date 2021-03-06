EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Achieves $14.98 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. EUNO has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $53,019.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.44 or 0.01053872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,137,747,806 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

