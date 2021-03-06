Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Euronext stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $122.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

