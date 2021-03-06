Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EUTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

EUTLF opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

