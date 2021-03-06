EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $89,037.36 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $89,037.36 and approximately $88,733.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066744 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002291 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

