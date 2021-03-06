EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0334 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $24,791.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 53% against the dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

