Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.06 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Everex has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $836,517.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00762718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00043600 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.