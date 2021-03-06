Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 28th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 467.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 1,833,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

