Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.25. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,211. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

