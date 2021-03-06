EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $131.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.30 million and the highest is $134.27 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $121.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $541.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.25 million to $544.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $569.64 million, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $576.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after buying an additional 333,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

