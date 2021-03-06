EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,504.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,829,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $36.97. 596,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

