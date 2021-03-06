EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $104.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.62 million and the highest is $107.93 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $482.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 1.73.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,400. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 785,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

