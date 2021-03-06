Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

XGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $383,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock worth $4,039,011. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

