Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 28th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.6 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

EXXRF stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Exor has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

