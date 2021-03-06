Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 28th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.6 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

EXXRF stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Exor has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

