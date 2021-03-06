Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Expanse has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $16,214.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.07 or 0.03424819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00370926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.13 or 0.01021092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.98 or 0.00417754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00367775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00254794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

